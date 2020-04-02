Today’s Amazon deals start with the Apple Watch Series 5. These devices are $50 off, and you can get the 44mm version with GPS and Cellular connectivity in its Gold stainless steel case with gold Milanese loop for $749 with free shipping.

If you’re not into Apple devices, but you want a smartwatch, the Fossil Gen 5 Garrett stainless steel smartwatch with a speaker, heart rate monitor is $120 off. In other words, you can get yours from $175, depending on the color variant you choose.

The Motorola Moto G8 Plus is also on sale. You can get yours for $205.20, which translates to $94.79 in savings. This is an unlocked device that also comes with 4GB RAM ad 64GB of internal storage.

