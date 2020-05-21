We start today’s deals with the Apple Watch Series 5 in its 40mm version with a silver aluminum case and white sports band that’s available for $299.99 after a $99 discount. This GPS only version can also be yours in its space gray version with a black sports band for the same price. The 44mm versions are also available for both color variants, but you would have to pay $330 for yours after getting the same $99 discount.

You can also find the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle stainless steel smartwatch on sale today. It is available for $199 shipped after a $96 discount.

If you’re looking for a new smartphone, the Motorola G7 Power is available for $180 in its Marine blue variant, or you can go for the Deep Indigo version for $160. They come with 32GB in storage, a US valid warranty and these are unlocked devices, so you can use them in the network of your choice without a problem.

Last but not least, we have the Amazon Fire TV Cube for $80 after a $40 discount. This device will let you stream thousands of channels and apps, it will play UHD 4K video, and it supports HDR 10. You can also access services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, HBO, and more with the help of Alexa.