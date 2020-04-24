Up next
We start today’s deals with the Apple Watch Series 5 that’s $100 off at Amazon.com. This great smartwatch comes with GPS, cellular connectivity, and a 44mm Space Gray aluminum case with a black sports band, and it can be yours for just $429.

Buy Apple Watch Series 5

You can also get a brand-new Moto G7 Power. It’s usually found for $250, but you can get one right now for just $180 after a $70 discount. It comes with 32GB in storage, but you can expand it all the way to 512GB with a microSD card, and you can use it on any network since its globally unlocked.

Buy Moto G7 Power

Last but not least, we have the Marshall Kilburn II portable Bluetooth speaker that’s available for $220 after an $80 discount. Both the black and gray color versions are available, and you get more than 20 hours of portable playtime with great audio on a single charge.

Buy Marshall Kilburn II

