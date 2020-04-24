We start today’s deals with the Apple Watch Series 5 that’s $100 off at Amazon.com. This great smartwatch comes with GPS, cellular connectivity, and a 44mm Space Gray aluminum case with a black sports band, and it can be yours for just $429.
You can also get a brand-new Moto G7 Power. It’s usually found for $250, but you can get one right now for just $180 after a $70 discount. It comes with 32GB in storage, but you can expand it all the way to 512GB with a microSD card, and you can use it on any network since its globally unlocked.
Last but not least, we have the Marshall Kilburn II portable Bluetooth speaker that’s available for $220 after an $80 discount. Both the black and gray color versions are available, and you get more than 20 hours of portable playtime with great audio on a single charge.