Up next
Author
Tags

You may be waiting for Black Friday to get your new Apple Watch Series 5, but there’s no real reason to wait when the Apple Watch Series 4 is getting discounts that go up to $350 on Amazon right now.

There are plenty of Apple Watch Series 4 discounts on Amazon right now, but the best deal is found when you choose the GPS+Cellular versions. The Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) with space black stainless-steel case with black sports band is just $399, that is $350 off. There are several other options to choose from, but they will have $100 and $200 discounts. That’s still not bad, and you can use the extra money to get some new bands as well.

You May Also Like

Pocketnow Daily: Google Buying FitBit Means A LOT, Here’s Why… (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about Google officially buying Fitbit , leaked images of the Moto Razr the new Samsung W20 5G and more

Yes, it’s official, Google has just closed the deal to acquire Fitbit

It is official, Google has already reached an agreement with Fitbit to acquire the company with 12 years of wearable experience
Puma Smartwatch

PUMA Smartwatch: SERIOUS fitness meets Wear OS

So yes, this is the Puma Smartwatch. In my opinion the watch Wear OS needed to prove that it could take fitness seriously.