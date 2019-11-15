Author
You may be waiting for Black Friday to get your new Apple Watch Series 5, but there’s no real reason to wait when the Apple Watch Series 4 is getting discounts that go up to $350 on Amazon right now.

There are plenty of Apple Watch Series 4 discounts on Amazon right now, but the best deal is found when you choose the GPS+Cellular versions. The Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) with space black stainless-steel case with black sports band is just $399, that is $350 off. There are several other options to choose from, but they will have $100 and $200 discounts. That’s still not bad, and you can use the extra money to get some new bands as well.

