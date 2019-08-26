The Apple Watch Series 4 gets discounts before the launch of the Series 5

Some rumors mention a new Apple Watch next September. That means that the current Apple Watch Series 4 will start getting more and more discounts and if you feel the need of getting one Amazon may be the place for you.

Amazon has $70 off the Apple Watch Series 4, well some variants. The discounts vary depending on the model and the features. The GPS+ Cellular models are the ones that have $70 off, but there are more options to choose from. These prices are also found at B&H, and remember that they already have an ECG and heart-rate monitor, an LTPO OLED Retina touchscreen display, fall detection, Siri integration, built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and it’s water-resistant up to 164.