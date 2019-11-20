Amazon is giving us tons of deals before the arrival of Black Friday. Right now, you can get a new smartwatch, and you have some good options from where to choose, the Apple Watch Series 3 and the Fitbit Versa 2.

The Fitbit Versa 2 is a health and fitness smartwatch that will do great in tracking your workouts. It can also track your sleep, and it comes with Alexa support already built-in. It is usually found for a little under $200, but right now its $50 off, which means you will only have to pay $149 and free shipping is included. You can also remember that Google recently closed the deal to acquire Fitbit, so things could get interesting.

The other option you have is the Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS+Cellular, 38mm version with aluminum case. This smartwatch is usually found for $299, but it can be yours for just $199, and yes, it also comes with free shipping. You can get an extra $60 off if you have the Amazon Rewards Visa card so you can choose the best option for under $150. Just in case you want something more powerful, the Apple Watch Series 4 is still $350 off on Amazon as well.