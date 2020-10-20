It seems that the new Apple Watch SE is the hottest smartwatch on the market, literally. The latest, more affordable version of the Apple Watch is said to be presenting overheating issues after some hours of usage, and it seems that the problems don’t stop there.

Several Apple Watch SE owners have started to report issues with their devices. These complaints have reached Reddit posts from South Korea, where at least six users say that their smartwatches have overheated and then stopped to work correctly. The watches have also shown a yellow spot on the upper right corner of their displays. Some users claim that the issues started appearing while they were wearing the Apple Watch SE, while others say that it started to overheat while charging, and it later presented the display issue.

“The owner received the product on October 8. The owner slept with the watch on the wrist on October 9 night. Woke up on October 10 just to find the wrist is very hot. The owner quickly took off the watch to find the red wrist due to heat. No power signals from the watch, but the sound plays well when the watch is searched with the Find my Watch feature. The owner exchanged the device with a new product on October 16.”

There is no clue as to what may be causing this issue since there hasn’t been a teardown of the Apple Watch SE, but it is believed that the problem could be the display connectors near the Taptic Engine if this Apple Watch has a similar design to prior models. Also, it is not clear as to why this issue seems to be limited to South Korea, as there haven’t been any reports found elsewhere. In other words, this problem may be limited to a specific Apple Watch SE batch manufactured in a particular area, which was then shipped to Korea. However, we will be on the lookout for further reports on social media networks and Apple Support Communities.

Source MacRumors