We keep on getting some interesting deals on Apple products. The latest deals come from Amazon.com, where we find the new Apple Watch SE with LTE connectivity in its 44mm version with a Silver Aluminum Case with Deep Navy Sport Loop selling for $329 with #30 savings.

If you don’t really care about LTE, you can also get the 40mm GPS-only version for $259 after a $20 discount. You can also score a deal on the Apple Watch Series 6 that’s still getting an $80 discount on its 44mm version with LTE connectivity and a Sliver Milanese Loop, meaning you can get yours for $719.

Now, those aren’t the only smartwatches on sale, as you can now get a new Garmin fenix 6X Pro Solar with $110.99 savings, which leaves this beauty available for $1,039. Now, this may be a bit excessive, but we have savings on more Garmin smartwatches.

You can also consider the Garmin Instinct Solar Surf, which is way more affordable, selling at $394.95 with $55 savings. You can find more affordable models on sale, as the Garmin Instinct Tactical is now selling for $298, down from its regular $450 price tag. And, if you still want to spend less on a new smartwatch, you can get a new Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle that’s currently available for $177 after a $118 discount.

Yes, there are also savings on tons of Apple accessories. First, head over to Woot, where you can find the Beats Solo Pro Wireless headphones with ANC for $150, which means 50 percent savings. You can also get a new Apple Leather Case with MagSafe for your iPhone 12 mini for just $42 after a $17 discount. Deals are also available on the Apple MagSafe Charger, Apple’s 20W USB-C Power Adapter, Apple lightning to USB-C cables, AirPods, AirPods Pro, and more; just follow this link. And finally, for those who’re looking to lose some weight, a new Chefman Toast-Air 20L Air Fryer Toaster Oven could help you get into healthy eating. It is currently getting a $60 discount, so you can get yours for just $90.