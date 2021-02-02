We keep on getting some amazing deals, and once again, thanks to Amazon. First, we will kick off this deal selection with a couple of devices that will make your regular TV into a full fledged Smart TV for just a fraction of the price. Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is currently getting a $15 discount, which leaves it at $105. This hands-free streaming device with Alexa is the fastest and most powerful Fire TV streaming device. It is compatible with your soundbar and A/V receiver, at the same time that it provides instant access to 4K Ultra HD content, plus support for Dolby Vision and HDR and HDR10+.

Now, a more affordable option to stream 4K content to your TV is the Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote, which is currently selling for $40 after a $10 discount, or get the HD version for $30 with the same $10 savings.

Next up, we head over to the smart speaker section, as the fourth-generation Amazon Echo is also getting a $10 discount, which leaves it at $90 in any of its three color variants. The smaller Echo Dot is up for grabs at $45, which translates to $5 savings, or you can also get the Echo Dot with a built-in clock for $55 with the same $5 discount. However, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is the device that lets you save the most, as you can get one for $45 after a $45 discount.

Moving on to Smart TVs, we find Samsung’s 55-inch Class QLED Q70T Series 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa built-in for $798 after a $202 discount. However, you can also go for the larger 65-inch model, as it’s getting the same discount, leaving it at $1,098. Suppose you’re looking for more affordable options. In that case, we have a couple of Fire TVs available, as the 43-inch Insignia 4K UHD Smart TV is getting a $50, meaning that you can get one for just $250, or get Toshiba’s 32-inch offering for $150 after a $30 discount. Finally, the Hisense 40-inch Class H4 Series LED Roku Smart TV is currently going for $2210 with $20 savings.



