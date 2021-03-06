Amazon Echo Show 8 on desk

We start today’s deals with some Amazon products. We start today’s deals with some Amazon products. First, the Amazon Echo Show 8 is getting a $25 discount, meaning that you can get one for just $105. This HD smart display comes with Alexa built-in as many other Amazon products. If you don’t feel like spending that much on a smart display, you can also choose to go for the Echo Show 5 that is also on sale. You can grab one for $65 with the same $25 savings as the larger Echo Show 8. And if you’re not interested in a smart display at all, and you can live with a smart speaker, you can now get a new Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation for just $40.

    Amazon Echo Show 8

    Amazon Echo Show 5

    Amazon Echo Dot Gen 3

You can also find a new pair of Powerbeats Pro with a $100 discount over at Best Buy.com, meaning that you can grab a pair for just $150. Still, if that’s a little over your budget cap, you can also consider the Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earphones with Apple’s H1 chip and up to 15 hours of non-stop music for $119 after receiving a $30.95 discount. Or go for a pair of headphones, as the Beats Solo Pro are selling for as low as $198.49, depending on the color option you go for.

    Powerbeats Pro

    Powerbeats

    Beats Solo Pro

Now, if you want to share your favorite tunes, you can also choose to go for a portable Bluetooth speaker, and there are several options to choose from. First, the JBL Charge 3 is getting a $29 discount, which leaves it available for just under $120. Or go for a more affordable option with the Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Outdoor Speaker. This device can be yours for $80 after you clip the on-page coupon that will get you $10 savings. Or go all out for the Marshall Stanmore II wireless smart speaker that’s selling for $250 with a $150 discount.

    JBL Charge 3

    Anker Soundcore Motion Boom

    Marshall Stanmore II

