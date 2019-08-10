The 64MP quad-camera Realme will be the Realme 5

The quad-camera smartphone Realme has been teasing will apparently be the Realme 5, according to Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth, who changed his Twitter handle to hint at the upcoming device’s name.

The 64MP shooter will be based on the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, one which is 1/1.72” in size and has a pixel size of 0.8µm. The sensor is a Tetracell kind, which means that it will be using pixel binning to generate 12MP images which should be brighter and sharper.

A secondary shooter will be a super-wide-angle unit with 119-degree Field of View and an f/2.2 aperture, with the third being a macro lens which will enable users to get as close as 4cm from their subject. While the fourth unit wasn’t mentioned, chances are for it to be a ToF sensor for depth sensing.