Indeed, the Samsung Galaxy S11 won’t have a new waterfall display, but it may come with two Time of Flight sensors, a 108MP camera, and a display that may go up to 120Hz. Now, we also get confirmation that the 5G variant will come with 25W charging capabilities.

The next Samsung Galaxy S11 series will be announced during the first quarter of 2020, and we already have some certifications that show us details of what’s coming. The latest certification comes from China. 3C reveals that the 5G variant of the Galaxy S11 could include a 25W fast charger in the box. This is 10W faster than what we received in the Galaxy S10, but not as fast as the 45W we find in the Galaxy Note 10+.

Source: GSM Arena