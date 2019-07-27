The $5 BILLION fine on Facebook is RIDICULOUS

The FTC is cracking down on the major tech companies, but Facebook was given special attention. Following years of privacy and transparency issues, Facebook was finally fined $5 billion and must add more oversight via committees. Joshua Vergara and Jaime Rivera react to this development and talk about social media in general – and how much control it has over our data and our personal lives.

