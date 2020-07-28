We could get our first look at the display of the 5.4-inch iPhone 12. They appeared over at Weibo, and they were also present at Slashleaks, for a while at least, since they were taken down today.

Some images emerged at Weibo, where we can see what are supposed to be smartphone panels. According to Digital Chat Station, these displays belong to the 5.4-inch iPhone 12. They look very similar to the screen on the iPhone 11, but they would have a smaller notch. It is also believed that at least two of the higher-end iPhone 12 models will arrive with a new design that will feature stainless steel edges instead of curved edges so that they will look more like the latest iPad Pros.

Source MacRumors