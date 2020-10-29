ZTE Blade A3Y

ZTE has announced a new entry-level Android smartphone in the US. The ZTE Blade A3Y was introduced earlier this year in March as a rebranded version of Visible. Now, it will be exclusive to Verizon’s Yahoo Mobile prepaid carrier service. The smartphone costs $49 from Yahoo Mobile. The company says those wanting to switch to Yahoo Mobile but don’t have a compatible phone will be able to pick up the Blade A3Y for free. Notably, you get only one plan of $40 per month for unlimited data, text, and calling, which is better than Verizon’s $65 unlimited plan.

As for the specifications, the ZTE Blade A3Y features a 5.45-inch HD+ TFT display with a resolution of 1440 x 720. It is a basic entry-level device. It could be the perfect choice for the elderly. The smartphone sports a single 8MP camera with dual-LED flash. On the front lies a 5MP selfie shooter for your selfie and video-calling needs. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761) quad-core SoC that is clocked at 2.0GHz.

It comes equipped with 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage which is expandable via a microSD card. It packs a 2,660mAh battery. And, unlike some cheap phones, this one comes with a USB Type-C port. Further, it runs Android 10. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Wi-FI calling support.

The ZTE Black A3Y is now on sale at an introductory price of $49 from Yahoo Mobile. It comes pre-installed with a bunch of Yahoo apps including ad-free Yahoo Mail, Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports with “Watch Together”, Yahoo Finance, and Yahoo Weather.

