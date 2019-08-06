The 2021 iPhone could have both Face ID and Touch ID

There have been plenty of rumors recently concerning the return of Apple’s Touch ID on iPhones for future models. Some even went as far as suggesting that Apple might remove Face ID from its iPhones in order to deliver a notch-less experience, and replace that particular biometric security function with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo recently predicted that the 2021 iPhones might feature both Face ID and Touch ID capabilities. Kuo confirmed previous rumors that Touch ID is making a comeback, with Apple possibly utilizing an in-display fingerprint scanner, but, additionally, Kuo believes that Apple will continue to offer its Face ID features on the 2021 iPhone.

Kuo also believes that all the current limitations to both the in-display fingerprint scanner, as well as the Face ID hardware, will disappear in the next 18 months, with advancements of technology that will enable Apple to deliver the iPhone it really wants.