We have fantastic news for every Apple fan out there looking to bring the Apple experience to their smart TVs, as Amazon is now selling the 2021 Apple TV 4K for just $100 after receiving an insane 44 percent discount that translates to $79 savings.

Apple announced a new 2022 generation of its Apple TV 4K streaming devices on October 19, which means that the previous iteration has received tons of amazing discounts. The latest offer has brought the 32GB model down to $100, one of the lowest we’ve seen in a while. However, the best savings come with the 64GB storage model that now sells for $110 after scoring an $89 discount, representing 45 percent savings.

Cupertino’s 2021 Apple TV 4K comes with an A12 Bionic chip under the hood, 4K high frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision for crisp video, and Dolby Atmos for an immersive, room-filling sound to deliver one of the best media experiences of your life. Of course, you will also be able to enjoy your favorite content from Apple TV+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other cool streaming platforms that are currently supported. And the best part is that it is also compatible with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music, in case you want more ways to enjoy your TV.

However, you don’t need to spend $100 on a new streaming device if you don’t want to, as there are other, more affordable options you can consider. For instance, Prime members can purchase a new Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device for just $35 after receiving a 36 percent discount, representing $20 in their pocket. And if you’re not a member of Amazon Prime, don’t worry. This deal will most likely return in a couple of weeks, and you will most likely be able to pick one up without having to be a Prime member. And if you’re still looking for more options, you can consider going for the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which currently goes for $45 after seeing a 10 percent discount.