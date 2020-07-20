iPhone SE best cheap phone
Apple’s sales and upgrades. This report comes from no other than Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, and its data claims that this device has become an extremely popular device.

According to the latest data from CIRP, we see that the iPhone SE has had great sales success since it was launched back in April. CIPR made an analysis of iPhone sales over the April to June quarter, and it shows that the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max sold about 65 percent of Apple’s iPhone sales. However, the iPhone SE managed to deliver 19 percent in sales during this period, and it has also made up for the sales of older models.

“At the end of this past quarter, Apple has a simpler lineup than in the past, with just the XR, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, and new SE,” suggests CIRP partner and co-founder Josh Lowitz. “At $399 for the base model, SE comes in priced well below the year-old XR, and very successfully replaces the almost three-year-old iPhone 8 models at the entry price point.”

CIRP has also stated that the new iPhone SE has made it more likely for users with older models to upgrade, up to 73 percent.

“These are users who evidently resisted upgrading to newer phones at more attractive price points, such as iPhone 11, last year’s iPhone XR, and even the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, which launched in 2017, as its prices declined over the years.”

