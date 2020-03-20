Author
Today’s deals start with the 2018 version of the Mac mini that’s on sale on both Amazon and B&H. You can get up to $300 off on the device you choose. The lowest price can be found on the 128GB entry-version that’s selling for $679.

Buy Mac mini B&H
Buy Mac Mini Amazon

BenQ’s 34-inch curved ultrawide monitor is also on sale. You can save $200 from its original $750 price, meaning you can get one for just $550. You get free shipping and patented Eye-Care for extended play.

Buy BenQ 34-inch Monitor

Marshall’s Kilburn II portable Bluetooth speaker is $74 off, meaning you can get your music on the go for just $225. You can save an extra $60wuth Amazon’s reward Visa card. It comes with an IPX2 rating, more than 20 hours of portable playtime, and Bluetooth 5.0 technology.

Buy Marshall Killburn

