Wyze, primarily known for making smart home devices, has launched its first smartwatch – the Wyze Watch. Actually, it is more of a glorified fitness tracker with the aesthetics of a smartwatch, which is usually the case with uber-cheap smartwatches. The Wyze Watch comes in two sizes – 44mm and 47mm, and starts at just $19.99 from the official Wyze website. Wyze is currently accepting pre-orders, but warns that the device is only available in a limited quantity.

What’s inside the Wyze Watch?

The 47mm model features a 1.75-inch (320×385 pixels) touchscreen display, while the 44mm model offers a 1.4-inch (320×320 pixels) panel. Notably, the frame is made out of aluminum alloy, which is a pleasant surprise since most rivals in this price bracket go with plastic to cut costs. Talking about its fitness-centric capabilities, the Wyze Watch features a PPG heart rate sensor and also has a blood oxygen sensor to measure blood oxygen saturation levels. The rest of the health monitoring suite includes sleep monitoring, step counting, and menstrual health tracking.

An aluminum alloy build and up to 14 days of battery life!

The Wyze Watch can also be used to control smart home devices via Wyze Shortcuts, such as turning off the security cameras and switching on the lights to name a few. The IP68-rated smartwatch lets you check notifications from a wide range of popular apps such as Gmail, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to name a few. However, we’re unsure about how much content you can actually read from an email notification, or if these notifications will just appear as a preview with the sender’s name slapped on top.

The larger 47mm version of the Wyze Watch packs a 300mAh battery, while the 44mm model comes equipped with a 260mAh battery. Surprisingly, the 47mm has a rated battery life of 9 days, while the 44mm variant is touted to last up to 14 days on a single charge. And to spice up the lean design, you can separately purchase bands with trims ranging from brown leather and green leather (for $9.99 each) to silicone options in multiple colors that cost just $3.99 a pop. You can also customize the watch face and create a custom one.