Today’s deals start with the Google Pixel Slate that is selling for just $444.80, meaning a $354.20 discount from its original $799 price tag. You get an Intel Core m3 processor with 8GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 3:2 aspect ratio. Now, the version with a Core i7 processor and 16GB RAM is selling for $755.44, which lets you save $843.56 from its usual $1,599 pricing.

Bose products are also on sale with a $100 discount. You can get the Bose noise-canceling wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700 with Alexa voice control in Arctic White for just $299. The Black and Silver variants get a $50 discount, leaving them at $349.

The Fender Newport battery-powered portable Bluetooth speaker in black usually sells for $127.92, but right now, you can get yours for $9.97 after a $37.95 discount. This battery-operated speaker comes with two woofers and one tweeter for 30 watts of power, and it will play your favorite music via Bluetooth or the built-in 3.4mm jack.

You can also get a new Fitbit Charge 3 fitness activity tracker for $99.95 after a $50 discount. Color options are limited to rose gold and black, but you can get both for the same price.

The Echo Spot smart alarm clock with Alexa in Black is also on sale. You can get one for $89.99, which means $40 off its usual $129.99 price tag.

