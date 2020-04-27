Author
Tags

Today’s deals start with the Google Pixel Slate that is selling for just $444.80, meaning a $354.20 discount from its original $799 price tag. You get an Intel Core m3 processor with 8GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 3:2 aspect ratio. Now, the version with a Core i7 processor and 16GB RAM is selling for $755.44, which lets you save $843.56 from its usual $1,599 pricing.

Buy Google Pixel Slate

Bose products are also on sale with a $100 discount. You can get the Bose noise-canceling wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700 with Alexa voice control in Arctic White for just $299. The Black and Silver variants get a $50 discount, leaving them at $349.

Buy Bose 700

The Fender Newport battery-powered portable Bluetooth speaker in black usually sells for $127.92, but right now, you can get yours for $9.97 after a $37.95 discount. This battery-operated speaker comes with two woofers and one tweeter for 30 watts of power, and it will play your favorite music via Bluetooth or the built-in 3.4mm jack.

Buy Fender Newport

You can also get a new Fitbit Charge 3 fitness activity tracker for $99.95 after a $50 discount. Color options are limited to rose gold and black, but you can get both for the same price.

Buy Fitbit Charge 3

The Echo Spot smart alarm clock with Alexa in Black is also on sale. You can get one for $89.99, which means $40 off its usual $129.99 price tag.

Buy Echo Spot

You May Also Like
redmi k30i

Redmi K30i leaked render reveals punch-hole display, triple rear cameras

The phone is tipped to be priced under the Redmi K30 5G.
600MP

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra’s fast charging isn’t so fast anymore

It seems that the latest software fix for green tinted screens has made the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra’s charging speeds drop
HONOR 9X Lite

HONOR 9X Lite with 48MP dual cameras announced in Finland

The phone will go on pre-order starting April 30 in Finland.