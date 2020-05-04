Today’s deals include the latest 10.2-inch iPad, which is $99 off. You can get yours with 128GB in storage, Wi-Fi, and Cellular connectivity in Space Gray for $460. If you feel like you don’t need cellular connectivity, you can get the Wi-Fi only variant for $330. Now, the Wi-Fi-only version with 32GB in storage is $79 off, which means you can get yours for $250.

Buy 10.2-inch iPad





If you want a smaller option, the iPad mini is also on sale. You can get the Wi-Fi + Cellular version with 64GB in storage for $479 after a $50 discount. The Wi-Fi only variant with the same storage can be yours for $349, but if you want more space, the 256GB version will set you back $499 with the same $50 discount on both options.

Buy iPad mini





If you’re not really into Apple, you can also choose from tons of options from Amazon. The Fire HD 7, 8, and 10 are on sale. The Fire HD 7 tablet is $39.99 for the 16GB version, while the 32GB version can be yours for $55 after $10 and $15 discounts. The Fire HD 8 is $60 and $90 in its 16GB and 32GB versions after a $20 discount. Finally, the Fire HD 10 is $110 in its 32GB variant with $40 in savings, or you can go for the 64GB option that’s available for $140 after a $50 discount.

Buy Fire HD 7

Buy Fire HD 8

Buy Fire HD 10





The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 with a 13.4-inch touch screen with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB of storage space is $170 off. In other words, you can get yours for just $1,429.

Buy Microsoft Surface Laptop 3





You can also get a new Echo Show 5 for almost half its price. This device usually sells dor $90, but right now, you can get one for $50 after a $40 discount. This smart display comes with a 5.5-inch screen, and it also comes with Alexa to help you interact with it.

Buy Amazon Echo Show 5



