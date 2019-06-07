Thailand regulator leaks upcoming affordable OPPO phone

Its tentative name is OPPO A1s, even though it has not yet been confirmed. However, the device you’re seeing above and below, thanks to pictures posted by the NBTC (National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission), is made by OPPO and its codename is, according to a GSMArena report, CPH1925.

Not much is known about the device, but, looking at the pictures, they do portray a phone that’s more on the budget end of the spectrum. A dual camera system sits on the back and, while the front does have a waterdrop notch that houses the front-facing camera, it does seem to have a rather large bottom bezel/chin.

A fingerprint scanner doesn’t seem to be present on the device, and, given the looks of it, chances are slim for it to be an under-display unit. Since it got certifications from the authority that leaked the images, we’re guessing an official announcement should be around the corner.