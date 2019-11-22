Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the stage in Los Angeles, California, today to launch the company’s first electric pickup truck, aptly named Tesla Cybertruck. With the launch of Cybertruck, Tesla wants to show the world, and specifically its competitors, that the company is way ahead of in making electric vehicles.

The design of the truck is what surprised us the most. We have never seen anything like this before and to be frank we didn’t imagine a “pick-up truck” to look like this. The truck uses a monoplane design, and the body is made from “think ultra-hard stainless steel”.

Tesla did demonstrate the truck’s toughness with a sledge hammer and ball bearing live on stage, where the truck passed the hammer test very gracefully but failed the ball bearing test. “We’ll fix it in post,” said Musk after the failed ball bearing test.

GIF Courtesy: TechCrunch

We need sustainable energy now. If we don’t have a pickup truck we can’t solve it. The top 3 selling vehicles in America are pickup trucks. To solve sustainable energy, we have to have a pickup truck Elon Musk

The truck starts at $39,900, and has a maximum range of 500+ miles. Production is expected to begin by late 2021.

Via: The Verge