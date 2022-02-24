Tesla could soon let you play your favorite Steam games in the car

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, has said in a Tweet back in 2018 that the company is looking for game developers to create games that could be played on the touchscreen, phone, and other products. Later, the company brought Tesla Arcade to Tesla vehicles that allowed owners and passengers to play games, such as Beach Buggy Racing and many more. According to a new tweet by Elon, the company is now exploring a way to bring Steam, the largest and most popular platform for games, to Tesla vehicles.

Elon Musk said that Tesla is currently working on bringing Steam compatibility to Tesla vehicles to allow owners, and passengers to play various AAA titles in their car while charging, and other scenarios (via ElecTrek). Tesla reportedly already has software engineers assigned to make this a reality, and we could soon see people play games in their cars. Musk said that it wants to bring the entire Steam platform, instead of making individual titles available on a per-game basis as it did with Tesla Arcade earlier last year.

It’s not surprising to see that vehicle manufacturers are focusing more and more on entertainment as we slowly inch towards more autonomous vehicles, and it makes sense to improve more ways to spend time while receiving a quick 30-45 minute charge next to the motorway. The new Tesla Model S and Model X refresh come with serious computing power under the hood, and Tesla wants to put it into use while the car is stationary. The vehicles also have plenty of storage to keep titles, although it remains to be seen how fast the downloading speeds, and how smooth these games would look on the inner displays in the vehicles.