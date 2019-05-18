Android

TENAA reveals upcoming Redmi 7A specs

Contents

The upcoming Redmi 7A specs have been published by Chinese regulator TENAA, alongside with images of the device above. It will feature a 5.45-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1440, and will be powered by an unnamed octa-core core processor. It will offer 2-, 3-, and 4GB RAM options (at least according to the listing), as well as 16-, 32-, and 64GB storage configurations, all expandable via microSD card.

There will be a single 13MP camera on the back, with an 8MP selfie shooter on the front. Powering everything will be Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 and a 3,900mAh battery.

Earlier reports suggest that it might come in several color options, including, Red, Purple, Pink, White, Black, Gray, Green, and Blue.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
GSMArena
Source
TENAA
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Leaks, News, Redmi, Redmi 7A, Rumors
, , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.