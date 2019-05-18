TENAA reveals upcoming Redmi 7A specs

The upcoming Redmi 7A specs have been published by Chinese regulator TENAA, alongside with images of the device above. It will feature a 5.45-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1440, and will be powered by an unnamed octa-core core processor. It will offer 2-, 3-, and 4GB RAM options (at least according to the listing), as well as 16-, 32-, and 64GB storage configurations, all expandable via microSD card.

There will be a single 13MP camera on the back, with an 8MP selfie shooter on the front. Powering everything will be Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 and a 3,900mAh battery.

Earlier reports suggest that it might come in several color options, including, Red, Purple, Pink, White, Black, Gray, Green, and Blue.