Just got a new laptop? Congratulations! Whether you're upgrading to the latest model or switching to the other side, there are important precautions to take before you dispose of your old Mac. This article covers ten essential tips that you should follow before selling or giving away your old Mac. From backing up your data to removing your Mac from your Apple account entirely, we'll provide you with step-by-step instructions and tips to ensure a safe and smooth transition.

10 things to do before selling or giving away your Mac

1. Backup your data

The first and most critical step you need to take before switching to a new device is to back up all of your data. Failing to backup files of your older Mac might mean that you would lose access to important documents, photos, and files that you may need later on.

Thankfully, Apple provides the best way to backup files and data on your Mac through its built-in Time Machine tool. Alternatively, you can choose to backup important files to a local external hard disk, cloud storage services, or third-party apps. Make sure to check out our guide containing all the best methods to backup data of your Mac.

2. Cancel or transfer AppleCare+

Macs are expensive, and many individuals opt for an AppleCare+ plan to ensure added peace of mind. AppleCare+ not only extends the coverage period to three years, but it also provides unlimited incidents of accidental damage protection and priority support to AppleCare+ holders. However, if you're switching to a new Mac or switching to Windows, you will need to either transfer your AppleCare+ plan to the new device or cancel it.

If you opt to cancel your AppleCare+ plan, you'll receive a refund based on the remaining time left on the plan. Alternatively, you can also transfer your AppleCare+ plan to your new Mac. You'll also need to provide proof of purchase for your new Mac, such as a receipt or invoice, as well as serial numbers of your old and new Macs. After verifying your information, Apple will transfer your plan to your new device. It is worth noting that you'll have to contact Apple Support to initiate either of these processes.

Now if you own a newer Mac that features an Apple Silicon chip or the T2 security chip, proceed directly to the tip number 8. This is because you can simply reset newer Macs and erase all the data before giving them away or selling them. However, if you have an older Mac, continue following the steps provided below to ensure your data is protected.

3. Deauthorize Apple Music and Apple TV

If you use Apple Music or Apple TV, you should deauthorize your old Mac before selling or giving it away. This will make sure you don't end up using your device limit for these services. To deauthorize, follow these steps:

Open the respective app on your Mac (Apple Music or Apple TV).

Select Account from the menu bar.

from the menu bar. Next, select Authorizations and then Deauthorize This Computer.

4. Sign out of Apple ID, iCloud, and other accounts

Next, and one of the most important steps, is to log out from Apple ID, iCloud, as well as other internet accounts (such as Google's) linked to your Mac. Leaving your Apple ID signed in may lead to your personal information, iCloud photos, and files being accessible to the next user of your Mac. It's worth noting that logging out of iCloud will also sign you out of the App Store, iMessage, and FaceTime.

2 Images

Close

To sign out of your Apple ID, open System Preferences (System Settings if you're running macOS Ventura or later) and navigate to the Apple ID section. From there, click on Sign Out located in the bottom left corner of the window. If you're using macOS Mojave or an earlier version, go to System Preferences, then click on iCloud, and finally select Sign Out.

When signing out, a prompt will appear asking whether you wish to retain a copy of your Calendars, Keychain, and Contacts. It's advisable to unselect the checkbox and click on "Continue" to avoid leaving any data on your old Mac. Don’t worry, all the data will remain in your iCloud and accessible on other Apple devices that have the same Apple account signed in.

2 Images

Close

In addition, it is crucial to log out of any other internet accounts that are linked to your Mac. For example, if you have utilized your Google account to sync Mail, Calendar, Contacts, etc., it is necessary to remove this account as well. To do so, navigate to System Preferences (System Settings if you're running macOS Ventura or later), select Internet Accounts, choose the account that requires removal from the Mac, and then select either Delete Account or Remove (-) (whichever option is available).

5. Sign out of FaceTime and iMessage

If for some reason, you're still signed in to your Apple ID on FaceTime and Message apps, you will need to log out manually so that the next owner of your Mac does not have access to your conversations or call logs. To sign out of iMessage, open the Messages app and then select Messages from the menu bar, then select Settings → iMessage → Sign Out. Similarly, to sign out of FaceTime, select FaceTime → Settings → Sign Out.

6. Disable FileVault

FileVault is a macOS feature that encrypts all the data on your Mac's hard drive. You'll need to turn off this option so as the new owner of your Mac can access the device without any issues. To turn off FileVault on macOS Ventura or later, go to System Settings → Privacy & Security → FileVault → Turn Off. On older Macs, go to System Preferences → Security & Privacy → FileVault → Turn Off FileVault.

7. Reset NVRAM

Apple recommends you to rest the NVRAM (non-volatile random-access memory) of your Mac before you sell or give it away. To reset the NVRAM, first shut down your Mac. Then, press and hold the Command + Option + P + R keys and simultaneously press the power button to turn on your Mac. Continue to hold the keys until you hear the startup sound twice. Resetting the NVRAM clears stored settings from memory and restores any security features that may have been altered.

8. Reset your Mac and reinstall macOS

3 Images

Close

Once you have completed the steps above, it is now time to completely erase of macOS and reinstall it. Apple offers different ways of resetting the Mac. On Macs with T2 security chip or Apple Silicon running macOS Ventura or later, simply go to System Settings → General → Transfer or Reset → Erase All Content and Settings. Then follow the on-screen instructions to wipe your hard drive of all data.

If you can't see the option to Erase All Content and Settings, then you might need to erase your Mac's hard disk and reinstall macOS using boot recovery. Apple has dedicated guide for Macs with Intel chips and Macs with Apple Silicon chips to reset the device using boot recovery and also to reinstall macOS.

9. Clean your Mac

Before you pack away your old Mac, it is also important to give it a thorough cleaning. You can use any soft, lint-free cloth to clean the screen and the exterior shell of the device. For any dust particles or debris that may have accumulated on the keyboard, ports, air vents, or in the space between the hinge and keyboard/screen, you can use compressed air.

10. Remove Mac from your Apple account

Finally, it is also important to remove your old Mac from your list of trusted Apple devices. If you happen to own an iPhone or iPad, head over to Settings → Profile and search for your old Mac. Now select Remove from the account. This will prevent Apple from accidentally sending verification code requests to your old Mac. You can also perform this action on any other device by visiting the Apple ID website.

To sum up, moving to a new Mac (or a new ecosystem altogether) can be an exciting experience, but it's important to take certain steps before selling or giving away your old one. By following the steps mentioned above, you not only experience a seamless transition to your new device but also protect your personal data. If you have any questions, please feel free to leave them in the comments below, and we will be happy to help!

