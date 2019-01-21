Huawei deemed “viable and reliable” by Canada’s Telus

Huawei is facing several roadblocks around the world regarding its network infrastructure. The Chinese manufacturer is under scrutiny and being banned by more and more countries and watchdogs over “national security” concerns involving Beijing’s alleged involvement with Huawei, something the company has constantly denied. However, the Chinese manufacturer still has some allies, and apparently, Canada’s Telus is one of them.

“Clearly, Huawei remains a viable and reliable participant in the Canadian telecommunications space, bolstered by globally leading innovation, comprehensive security measures, and new software upgrades”, said Eros Spadotto, Executive vice president of technology strategy at Telus.

The information was published by The Globe and Mail, and is extracted from an internal memo that was sent out by Spadotto to 30,000 employees. He reiterated the advancements and successes that Telus achieved during its partnership with Huawei, and even thanked employees for their “support and assistance with regards to the positive, transparent and innovative-centric partnership we have enjoyed with Huawei“.

On the same note, he reiterated that despite all the positives, aligning with Huawei could be detrimental if Canada decided to ban Huawei from 5G bids. Carriers would lose $1 billion if a ban is set, and Telus’ efforts and investments in network infrastructure would be heavily undermined.