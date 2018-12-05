Telstra makes 5G boasts with HTC, Ericsson, ZTE, Netgear and Qualcomm

Australian wireless carrier Telstra had its fair share of boasting with its work on 5G. It announced at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit that it has made the country’s first 5G connection from Sydney to Gold Coast, Queensland.

A video call was made between two fairly chunky reference devices from Ericsson using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 systems-on-a-chip with the Snapdragon X50 modem through 3.5GHz spectrum for that key 5G claim. The company has also tested NetGear’s newest 4G hotspot, the Nighthawk M2 Mobile Router, and has certified test downlinks of 2Gbps using the router’s Snapdragon X24 modem — the native modem on the Snapdragon 855.

The NetGear router will be available in 2019 along with a market-exclusive 5G “hub” from HTC — perhaps the same one that Sprint’s working with — and is testing prototype 5G smartphones from Chinese telecom ZTE and another from Inseego.