Telegram has released the v6.3.0 update that brings a bunch of new features. It includes the ability to add profile videos and improved People Nearby. Moreover, you can now share up to 2GB files on the app. It also includes mini chat thumbnails, group stats, and more.

Telegram users can now add videos to their profile, instead of a plain static image. When uploading a video, users will also be given the option of using the app’s media editor to enhance the image or add fun animated stickers. The media editor has also been improved as it includes a new “Soften Skin” slider for videos taken with the front-facing camera.

Further, Android Telegram users can now crop and rotate videos before sending them. New features have also been added to the chat screen. Users will now see a mini thumbnail when they receive media from their friends. Further, you now have the ability to filter out new Chats from non-contacts by selecting “archive and mute new chats” in the Privacy & Security settings.

Source: Telegram