Telegram is known primarily for its strict stance on privacy, but it also happens to be one of the most feature-laden instant messaging apps out there. The latest update makes it even better by adding a new video editing tool, the ability to add animated stickers to photos, and a new GIF search interface.

Starting with the video editing tool, you can now adjust parameters like brightness, contrast, and saturation of your videos. Plus, you can draw shapes and also add animated stickers to make them truly come alive, while also zooming in for better accuracy. Here’s how the feature works:

Telegram’s new video editing tool

Also, Telegram users can now add an animated sticker to any photo or video they are sharing. Doing so will turn it into a GIF file, which is yet another convenient feature in itself.

This is how a photo looks when you an add animated sticker to it

Lastly, you will now see relevant GIFs if when you click on an emoji at the top of the GIF panel. There is also a new trending section where you can choose from GIFs that are currently popular among Telegram users.

The redesigned GIF panel with a dedicated trending section

The latest Telegram update also adds a few Android-exclusive features as well, such as smoother animations while messaging, automatic looping for videos shorter than 30 seconds, and new wavy animations while reading a voice message. You can read the complete changelog on the Telegram blog here.