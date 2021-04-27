The Telegram app has received a new update on Android and iOS that adds a ton of new features. The most notable one is support for scheduling your voice chats in channels. First reported when the v7.7 beta started rolling out earlier this month, users can now schedule their live group audio interactions in advance. Once scheduled, a countdown timer for the upcoming group voice chat will appear at the top of the channel for all members.

To schedule a voice chat for channels, tap on the menu icon in the top-right corner, select Start voice chat, and then hit on the Schedule Voice Chat option at the bottom. In addition to group voice chat scheduling, Telegram is also expanding the scope of its in-app payments system. The app now lets you pay directly from within a chat after adding support for eight popular payment service providers that include Stripe, Yandex, and Payme among others.

Additionally, the updated version of Telegram now lets users directly pinch and zoom on an image in their chats. You no longer have to first open an image in full screen by tapping on it. Moreover, while watching a video, pressing and holding on the left (or right) side of the screen rewinds (or fast forwards) the video by 15 seconds. And on the app’s Android version, users can also double-tap on either side of the screen to jump forward or back by 10 seconds.

Telegram notes that users no longer have to rely on the Play Store for getting the app’s latest version. Instead, if they don’t see the update option in Play Store, they can head over to the official telegram.org page to download the latest version. “You are likely to get new versions several days or weeks faster this way because you won’t have to wait for updates to be reviewed by the store,” the company says in its blog post.