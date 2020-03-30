Author
Aside from the security aspect, Telegram is one of the most feature-rich instant messaging platforms out there. And the latest v6.0 update just made it even more awesome by adding a new feature – folders.

As the name makes it clear, you can now organize your chats and groups conversations into separate folders and name them accordingly. Telegram’s new feature makes it easier to find conversations that are more important rather than scrolling through the entire list.

The best part is that all folders are automatically synced across Telegram’s mobile and desktop apps. In the mobile app, you can just swipe on the home screen to access folders, while on PC, you’ll see the folders in a column below the hamburger menu.

Telegram’s v6.0 update is now available to download for both mobile and desktop, and it brings a few other features that you can check out here.

Source: Telegram

