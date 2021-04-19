Telegram

The new WhatsApp privacy regulations have forced users to shift to other messaging apps. Now, these ‘other’ apps are rolling out features to their offerings to make them stand out. Telegram is one of them. The company has announced WebZ and WebK Web apps that come with almost identical features but with a few differences in design. As per Telegram, it believes in internal competition and, therefore, has launched two different versions of its Web app. The two apps are touted to work equally well on mobile and desktop devices. They come with the latest features like stickers, dark mode, animations, and more.

Telegram has launched two new Web apps. The development was first spotted by DroidMaze. Both Telegram WebZ and Telegram WebK are listed under the “Web Apps” on the company website. If you want to use any of the two apps, you must have the Telegram mobile app installed on your smartphone. The web apps will ask for your phone number, and once you enter it to log in, you will receive a message in the Telegram mobile app with the code. You can also log in by scanning the QR code, like WhatsApp.

Both the new Telegram Web apps include a variety of features, including the support for animated stickers, dark mode, chat folders and more. According to Telegram, Version Z and Version K have “major features that are not yet supported or not fully implemented.” However, users were welcome to send feedback. The two apps look similar to each other. They support most of the features you likely need for your day-to-day Telegram usage, says the company. That said, the Telegram WebZ app does not have a bell icon to activate notifications. however, it comes with a colorful background.

Telegram had registered a surge in users in the past quarter when WhatsApp announced a change to its privacy terms earlier this year. The app is said to have registered 25 million new users in three days.




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

You May Also Like
OPPO Watch
OPPO starts rolling out iPhone support for Watch and Band Style with HeyTap Health app
Prior to this, the OPPO Watch had the option of synchronizing the data of the smartwatch with Android and iOS devices using Google’s Wear OS application
google photos pocketnow
Google Photos might be testing ‘Filter’ button to make it easier to sort through your photo gallery
For reference, Google Photos already allows you to search with filters like selfies, videos, screenshots, motion photos, PhotoScan, and 360 photos, and more in the categories section.
clubhouse payments
Clubhouse Payments are here to let you tip a creator who’s already rich
Clubhouses Payments are now live for all users to send money to creators, but the ability to receive payments is limited to a small circle.