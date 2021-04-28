telegram group video calls

In April of 2020, Telegram confirmed that it will add a ‘secure group video calling feature’ to its platform, likely inspired by the massive surge in video conferencing as the pandemic forced people into remote work. A few months later in August, Telegram finally enabled one-on-one video calling, but group video call capability was nowhere to be seen. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has now revealed that group video calling will finally arrive next month. Here’s what Durov wrote on his official Telegram channel:

“Speaking of video calls, we will be adding a video dimension to our voice chats in May, making Telegram a powerful platform for group video calls. Screen sharing, encryption, noise-cancellation, desktop and tablet support – everything you can expect from a modern video conferencing tool, but with Telegram-level UI, speed and encryption.”

As per the accompanying video, group video calls on Telegram will have a slightly different approach when it comes to showing the participants. Unlike WhatsApp or Instagram, it appears that Telegram will only show one active tile for the speaker you want to hear, while the remaining participants will be shown in a scrolling list of names when used in portrait orientation on a phone.

telegram group video calls landcape

At the bottom, you’ll see the mute / unmute button, one for killing your video feed, and another one for leaving the group video call. However, switching to landscape mode changes things a bit, as it provides more screen real estate. In landscape orientation, users will see will one large tile on the left, while the remaining participants’ tiles will appear as a scrolling carousel alongside the right edge. A key difference here is that the remaining tiles will also show a live video feed.

Moreover, Durov has promised that the group video calling experience on Telegram will also offer features such as screen sharing, noise cancellation, and of course, encryption for security. Notably, group video calls will be rolled out for Telegram’s desktop client as well, in addition to phones and tablets.




I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

