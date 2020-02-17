Telegram v5.15
Telegram v5.15 has started rolling out with new features to enhance the user experience. It brings a better profile viewer design, better media browsing, more moving emoji and an updated People Nearby 2.0.

The new profile design lets users swipe down to see the entire profile picture. Moreover, it enables users to see the shared media below, neatly organized into photos, videos, and links.

The update brings a better media browsing experience. Now, users can tap the left/right part of the screen to go back/forward. It eliminates the need to swipe over the screen to browse media.

Furthermore, Telegram has added more emojis, specifically these: 😘 😍 😻 🥰 💑 💋 💝 🧡 💛 💚 💙 💜 🖤 🤍 🤎 💔 💌.

You can read the complete change log here.

