Telegram is hands-down one of the best instant messaging applications out there, and it is also one that values privacy way more than its rivals. However, one notable feature that has been missing from the platform is support for video calls. That changes now. Telegram has rolled v7.0.0 of the app via the beta channel, and it introduces video calling at long last.

The video call feature is enabled by default. In order to make a video call, just tap on the three-dot menu button in the top-right corner of the chat page and select the video call icon. However, in order to make a video call, the person on the other end of the call must also be running the latest beta version of Telegram on their phone.

#Telegram beta got updated to 7.0.0. Video calls are there too 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SMeQOazVDM — TestingCatalog 📲 (@testingcatalog) August 11, 2020

Unfortunately, there is no word when video calling will be rolled out widely for Telegram users via the stable channel, but we suspect it might happen in the next few weeks. However, AndroidPolice reports that the latest Telegram beta build doesn’t support group video calling, so there is still some improvement to be made before a wider rollout.