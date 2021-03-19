The audio-based social networking platform, Clubhouse has seen enormous growth over the past few months. This kind of growth has triggered companies like Twitter, Facebook, and Telegram to work on their own Clubhouse competitors. We recently reported that Telegram’s voice chat feature for channels was found in its beta. Now, the company has officially rolled out its new Clubhouse rival.

Starting today, Telegram is making its voice chat feature available to channels, which means several people can join a chat simultaneously to share their views, talk about stuff, and well, just hang out virtually. Moreover, there is no limit on the number of users that can join the chat.

The new update brings recordable voice chats, rich lists of participants, raise hand mechanics, invite links for speakers and listeners, voice chat titles, and a way for public figures to join voice chats as their channels.

It has some stuff Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces doesn't

“No matter how popular your talk gets, new people will be able to tune in. It’s like public radio reinvented for the 21st century,” wrote Telegram in its blog post. Unlike Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces, Telegrams voice chat feature will allow users to record audio from voice chats to save talks and publish them for followers who missed the live event. These can be accessing in Saved Messages. Further, the chats that are being recorded are marked with a red light next to their title.

Participants can raise their hands to alert the admins that they want to speak. The admins of public groups can also create invite links that open the voice chat right away. Plus, separate links can be made for speakers and listeners.

When entering a voice chat in a channel, users have the option to join with their personal account or appear as one of their channels. Celebrities and public figures can use this to avoid drawing too much attention to their personal accounts.

Android users can also choose which action is assigned to swiping left in the chat list: archiving chats, pinning, muting, deleting or marking them as read.

Source: Telegram