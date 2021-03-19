Telegram Voice Chats

The audio-based social networking platform, Clubhouse has seen enormous growth over the past few months. This kind of growth has triggered companies like Twitter, Facebook, and Telegram to work on their own Clubhouse competitors. We recently reported that Telegram’s voice chat feature for channels was found in its beta. Now, the company has officially rolled out its new Clubhouse rival.

Starting today, Telegram is making its voice chat feature available to channels, which means several people can join a chat simultaneously to share their views, talk about stuff, and well, just hang out virtually. Moreover, there is no limit on the number of users that can join the chat.

The new update brings recordable voice chats, rich lists of participants, raise hand mechanics, invite links for speakers and listeners, voice chat titles, and a way for public figures to join voice chats as their channels.

It has some stuff Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces doesn't

“No matter how popular your talk gets, new people will be able to tune in. It’s like public radio reinvented for the 21st century,” wrote Telegram in its blog post. Unlike Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces, Telegrams voice chat feature will allow users to record audio from voice chats to save talks and publish them for followers who missed the live event. These can be accessing in Saved Messages. Further, the chats that are being recorded are marked with a red light next to their title.

Participants can raise their hands to alert the admins that they want to speak. The admins of public groups can also create invite links that open the voice chat right away. Plus, separate links can be made for speakers and listeners.

When entering a voice chat in a channel, users have the option to join with their personal account or appear as one of their channels. Celebrities and public figures can use this to avoid drawing too much attention to their personal accounts.

Android users can also choose which action is assigned to swiping left in the chat list: archiving chats, pinning, muting, deleting or marking them as read.

Source: Telegram




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

You May Also Like
instagram pocketnow
A safer version of Instagram for kids under the age 13 is in development
Instagram is currently testing a version of its platform for kids under 13, aping Facebook which has a similar product called Messenger Kids.
Facebook
Facebook details harsher steps to make Groups safer and less toxic
Facebook will downrank groups in recommendations if they violate guidelines, and will also reduce the privilege of members too.
Clubhouse pocketnow
Clubhouse gives in to the influencer craze with its Creator First program
Clubhouse will gauge your candidature based on your reach on one or more social media platforms, and the show you pitch.