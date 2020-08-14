Today marks the seventh year of Telegram’s debut, a journey during which the app has amassed over 400 million users across the globe who enjoy the app for its privacy-focused approach and a ton of useful features. To celebrate the achievement, the app is introducing a highly demanded feature that has so far been missing from the platform – video calls.

Telegram says video calling is currently available only on the Android app, but will soon make its way to the iOS client as well. Video calls in Telegram support picture-in-picture mode, and users will also get an option to switch the video feed on or off at any time during voice calls.

As expected, all the video calls on Telegram will be end-to-end encrypted, and support for group video calls is also set to arrive soon as well. And to mark the arrival of video calling feature, Telegram has also introduced a new batch of new animated emoji.

Source: Telegram Blog