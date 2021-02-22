Telegram has rolled out its latest beta build (v7.5.0) and it brings a host of useful new features. The first one is the arrival of QR code invites that can be scanned to join a Telegram group. Additionally, group invite links are getting more versatile. The admin can now specify the duration for which an invite link will remain active, and even control the number of times it can be used.

As per screenshots shared in the Telegram Beta channel, a group admin can choose durations ranging from an hour and a day to a full week for which the invite link will remain active. Of course, there is an option to remove these limits and keep the invite link functional forever, theoretically speaking.

READ MORE : Telegram testing a new tool that lets you migrate chats from apps like WhatsApp

Additionally, there is also an option to control the number of times an invite link can be used to join a Telegram group. The group admin can decide if the link they are sharing can only be used once, 10 times, 100 times, or without any restriction at all. This feature will come in handy when you don’t want invite links falling into the wrong hands and strangers invading a group. Remember Zoombombing?

Telegram beta v7.5 also adds the ability to set a time interval after which messages will get automatically get deleted in a group. It can be enabled using the new ‘Set auto-delete timer’ tool which can be accessed by tapping the menu icon in the top-right corner. You can choose if messages are deleted after a span of 24 hours or 7 days.

The latest beta build of Telegram also brings the ability to turn a public chat group into a broadcast group. There are two sides of the coin here though. Broadcast groups don’t have a limit when it comes to the number of participants, while regular groups max out at 200,000 members. On the flip side, once done, a broadcast group cannot revert back to being a regular group conversation. Also, it must be noted that in a broadcast group, only the admin can post messages.

Finally, Telegram beta v7.5 also adds support for Widgets. This comes just in time with the arrival of Android 12’s first developer preview, which adds support for conversation widgets. Here’s how it looks: