Telegram is added a ‘Discussion Button’ for Channels. It will allow for discussions among regular participants in those admin-only chat restrictions channels.

Telegram says the new Discussion Button feature for the Channels will help the organizations to generate “pro-active conversations” with their participants. Hence, it is being called a ‘group chat extension for channels’.

To enable the new feature, tap on Manage Channel > Select Discussion followed by a button named Add a Group > Tap on Create a Group > Insert Name for the group chat forum.

Via: Gadgets360

