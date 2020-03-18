Telegram
Author
Tags

Telegram is added a ‘Discussion Button’ for Channels. It will allow for discussions among regular participants in those admin-only chat restrictions channels.

Telegram says the new Discussion Button feature for the Channels will help the organizations to generate “pro-active conversations” with their participants. Hence, it is being called a ‘group chat extension for channels’.

To enable the new feature, tap on Manage Channel > Select Discussion followed by a button named Add a Group > Tap on Create a Group > Insert Name for the group chat forum.

Via: Gadgets360

You May Also Like

Be careful about buying refurbished Chromebooks

When buying a refurbished Chromebook, be aware that some things might not work even after a hard reset.
disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ goes live in India with originals like The Mandalorian

The new design is not yet live on Hotstar’s website.

Reddit now allows you to report suicidal users to offer support

Crisis Text Line provides 24/7 text-based support for anyone in crisis.