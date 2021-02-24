Carl Pei’s Nothing has introduced Teenage Engineering as a founding partner. The company is known for its unique craftsmanship and industrial design prowess. They have been designing products for over 10 years. Teenage Engineering’s portable wonder synthesizer OP-1 that was launched in 2010 is still used by world-famous musicians. The company will now design products for Nothing.

Jesper Kouthoofd, co-founder & CEO of Teenage Engineering, is the Creative Lead and the visionary behind Nothing’s design world, while Tom Howard has been appointed as Head of Design of Nothing.

I’m really excited to welcome teenage engineering to the growing Nothing family. They consist of some of the best designers and creatives that I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Together, we’ve created a product roadmap that’s unique and true to Nothing’s vision. Carl Pei, CEO and co-founder of Nothing

There is still no concrete information on what the Nothing brand is planning to launch for the consumers. According to some speculations, the brand could launch an array of wireless earbuds with a wider focus on smart home technology.

Nothing recently acquired Essential. For the unaware, Essential was said to be working on a Home smart hub and speaker with Ambient OS. However, it didn’t see the daylight. Essential also has numerous patents relating to “Voice setup instructions” and “voice-enabled home setup.” These could help Nothing with their focus on products for smart homes. It is still unknown if former engineers from Essential have also joined Pei’s Nothing. As of now, the process seemingly only includes the branding and trademark portfolio.

Nothing has already confirmed that it will be releasing its first smart devices in the first half of this year. It plans to release products across multiple categories and build an ecosystem of devices.