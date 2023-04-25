Quick Links Design Cameras Performance Security Epilogue

Today we’re looking at the brand-new SPARK 10 Pro smartphone from TECNO, a device positioned as “the ultimate high-performance selfie phone” that is not only promising from the photography and specs-perspective, but it is also bound to wear a very attractive price tag, offering an insane bang for the buck.

Launched at this year’s MWC in Barcelona, SPARK 10 Pro from the SPARK 10 Series brings design, innovation and performance to the masses, making this device an excellent choice for those into entertainment, gaming, and photography --- more on these later.

Design

Tecno Spark 10 Pro

The premium look and feel of the SPARK 10 Pro is achieved by what TECNO calls “Hard-wearing Starry Glass”. This is basically a matte glass (sanded if you will) that covers the entire back of the phone, which is offered up in two color variants: Starry Black and Pearl White. This finish not only looks and feels premium, offering a great sensorial reward and comfort when held, but it also deters fingerprints, ensuring a clean look all the way throughout.

Complementing the glass on the back is the Triple-ring Design employed for the camera system and a flashlight. This not only offers a trendy and modern look, but it also adds more comfort when holding the phone.

First Impressions

Tecno Spark 10 Pro

When it comes to Design first impressions, from the second you take out the phone from its box and fiddle around to insert your SIM card, you can feel the attention to detail effort TECNO put into making the SPARK 10 Pro feel as premium as it possibly can.

The flat edges are a nice complement to the in-hand feel of the glass on the back, which not only prevents the phone from feeling slippery, but the weight distribution is spot on for one-handed operation. The buttons have a nice clicky feel to them and the addition of the 3.5mm headphone jack, while a rare occurrence on devices these days, will put a smile on the faces of those who don’t want to fiddle around with USB-C adapters or Bluetooth headphones.

The display, while not among the brightest out there, is rich in colors and contrast despite being an LCD panel. Its 90Hz refresh rate makes it fluid both in case of animations and scrolling.

Cameras

Tecno Spark 10 Pro cameras

“Engineered for Photo Fanatics” is what TECNO admits the SPARK 10 Pro stands for. Selfies that massively benefit from the dual soft light feature on the SPARK 10 Pro are taken care of by the 32MP camera which lives at the top of the 6.8-inch FHD+ display operating at 90Hz, in a small round cut-out. This shooter is equipped with a 4-in-1 HW Remosaic technology, which synthesizes the small pixel size of 0.8μm into a bigger pixel size of 1.6μm. By employing this technology, the pixel area is not only just increased four-fold, but allows the camera to capture more details and better clarity. The built-on front flashlight, supporting three levels of adjustable brightness, make sure that your selfies look their best in all scenarios,

2 Images Tecno Spark 10 Pro low light Tecno Spark 10 Pro low light

Close

On the back you’ll find the 50MP main AI shooter, capable of snapping stills at f/1.6 aperture and 80.9 degree visual angles. Thanks to its AI capabilities, you can take advantage of the Auto Scene Detect feature, to ensure your stills are always looking their best, by automatically tuning colors and shadows for optimum results, whether that’s for portraits or other scenes.

10 Images Tecno Spark 10 Pro AI Auto

Tecno Spark 10 Pro AI Auto

Tecno Spark 10 Pro AI Auto

Tecno Spark 10 Pro AI Auto

Tecno Spark 10 Pro AI Auto Tecno Spark 10 Pro AI Auto

Tecno Spark 10 Pro AI Auto

Tecno Spark 10 Pro AI Auto

Tecno Spark 10 Pro AI Auto

Tecno Spark 10 Pro AI Auto 2X zoom

Close

Night photography is also something TECNO worked diligently on, making sure that the filters and algorithms it applies to multiple frames taken result in a combined final image that is colorful, clear, and bright.

4 Images Tecno Spark 10 Pro selfie backlight Tecno Spark 10 Pro low light selfie Tecno Spark 10 Pro selfie with flash Tecno Spark 10 Pro selfie

Close

Should you prefer shooting videos rather than stills, all the features available for photography, like Beauty Mode, AR Stickers, HDR or the Bokeh effect, are at your disposal. With the SPARK 10 Pro you can create Super Videos, and with Cinematography Mode you can choose between soundtracks, special effects, and transitions, all available in the library, while keeping and maintaining focus on faces or even animals.

All the pictures and videos you are taking reside in the AI-powered Gallery, which takes advantage of a powerful image recognition algorithm. Your gallery will not only be neatly organized --- thanks, among others, to face recognition --- but it will also make it a breeze to edit your stills.

Performance

Tecno Spark 10 Pro

Equipped with the MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core processor, the SPARK 10 Pro comes with up to 256GB of storage and 16GB of memory (of which 8GB are extended). Everything is powered by a hefty 5,000mAh battery that is responsible for offering you extended runs on whatever you do, whether that’s gaming, entertainment, or simple daily tasks.

Paired with the G88 processor is the AI GameTurbo Algorithm, that not only anticipates potential lagging scenarios within games, and optimizes for a fluid experience, but also controls the cooling system ensuring optimum operating temperature.

Aside from the computing and gaming performance, the SPARK 10 Pro comes with IDA Engine 3.0, which boosts data connection downloads by 45%, and WI-FI download rates by 300%.

There’s a so-called Aurora Engine built into the system which dramatically reduces game launch times by employing virtual memory that is reserved for your favorite titles.

First impressions

The SPARK 10 Pro runs Android 13-based HiOS 12.6.0 (at the time of writing), which, paired with a snappy processor, offers a smooth user experience. You get all the perks of customizing your home screens and filling them up with built-in widgets, though there are some you can only move and not remove (like Suggestions, Weather, or the Clock).

The addition of features like Quick Accelerate and Phone Master ensure proper and snappy operation, by either freeing up memory, or cleaning up junk, cooling down the phone (if needed) or scanning for viruses.

Security

Last, but definitely not least, your data security is at the forefront of TECNO’s efforts with the SPARK 10 Pro, which employs the Za-Hooc security solution. With it in its 3.0 iteration you can rest assured that your sensitive data is fully protected against both leaks and attacks.

The Application Privacy Gatekeeper monitors and logs app permissions, so you can always check and see which application has access to functionalities on your phone, making it easy to remove or limit access.

Epilogue

Tecno Spark 10 Pro

With the SPARK 10 Pro, TECNO stays true to its “Stop at Nothing” mantra, continuing to deliver premium devices that stand out from both the design, performance, and price-point perspectives.

With a design that is young and trendy, powerful performance, and great gaming and photography, the SPARK 10 Pro should definitely be on your radar if you are looking for an affordable phone that delivers way beyond its price tag.