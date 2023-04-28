TECNO unveiled its fantastic PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G and PHANTOM X2 5G in December 2022, delivering two fantastic handsets that not only had sleek designs but also pioneered unique technologies. It's difficult enough in this day and age to grab the attention of consumers and the media, but to do it twice in such a short time span is almost unheard of, and TECNO has managed to achieve this feat with the debut of the PHANTOM V Fold during Mobile World Congress.

This type of consistency in delivering premium products doesn't come overnight, with TECNO having a long history in the industry that spans more than ten years. With its incredible drive, TECNO has managed to expand its offerings to over 70 markets, primarily in parts of Africa, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The success of the PHANTOM V Fold is a testament to what the brand can build and what it represents in terms of innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

Beautiful displays, excellent construction with high-quality materials

The TECNO PHANTOM V Fold is a beautifully crafted handset with two magnificent AMOLED displays, with one measuring in at 6.42 inches, and the other coming in at 7.85 inches. Both displays feature low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology, with the flexibility of operating from 10Hz to 120Hz. The device feels solid in hand thanks to the use of aerospace-grade construction materials, and you can feel confident using the PHANTOM V Fold as the folding mechanism has been tested to withstand up to 200,000 folds.

The exterior 6.42 inch display not only looks great, but also feels good too, sitting perfectly in the hand, making it easy to navigate around the screen. Furthermore, it also feels extremely comfortable thanks to small details like the display's slightly curved edges, creating a smooth and uninterrupted transition from glass to the metal edges of the phone. When unfolded, the PHANTOM V Fold reveals a massive 7.85-inch screen with an 8:7 aspect ratio, optimized for the best experience when viewing webpages, games, books, and more. If all of that wasn't stunning enough, the display has no discernible crease, allowing users to really focus on the content and see what the screen has to offer.

Superb performance paired with impressive software

When crafting the PHANTOM V Fold, TECNO chose parts carefully, utilizing MediaTek's top-end Dimensity 9000+ processor and pairing it with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM to ensure peak performance. In addition to a robust processor and RAM pairing, the company also has two different internal storage options, coming in at 256GB or 512GB. Users can feel confident using all the provided power of the phone thanks to the device's large 5,000mAh battery which can last all day. The handset also offers quick charging that can have you topped up to full in less than an hour, going from an impressive zero to 40 percent in just 15 minutes. All these elements together make quite an impressive package, with the PHANTOM V Fold providing excellent speed, with plenty of storage, and a generous amount of battery life.

Another key aspect of why this all works so well together is the phone's software. Built from the ground up, HiOS13 Fold is a custom OS based on Android 13 that was made to highlight the best parts of a foldable smartphone. HiOS13 Fold provides meaningful customizations that make it easy to fully utilize the valuable screen real estate with options like split screen, parallel windows, drag and drop from one screen to another, picture-in-picture, pop-up windows, and more. You can even use a gesture to quickly activate split screen as well. In addition to its own native apps, TECNO has ensured that some of the most popular apps used today, which comes in at over 2000, are able to take advantage of the phone's carefully crafted software, further enhancing the already great experience.

Powerful cameras designed to capture stunning photos and videos

In addition to all of the above, in order to check all the boxes when building a great smartphone, you must have cameras that can perform in all scenarios. The PHANTOM V Fold is equipped with a total of five cameras, which is a fantastic thing if you're someone that enjoys taking photos or videos. You get a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP Super Night main camera, a 50MP telephoto, and a 13MP ultrawide. In addition, there's also a 32MP camera on the front and also another 16MP camera on the inside display too.

The main 50MP Super Night Camera pairs excellent optics with a custom sensor that is capable of excelling in all scenarios, even challenging ones like when shooting in low light at night. While the hardware is important, there are also various software elements involved that further allows the cameras to extend their reach like Super Night Portrait, Super Night Mode, and Super Night 4K Video. Also, thanks to the dual displays, users can unlock new ways to take photos like utilizing the outer display to give the subject a preview. It's easy to understand why the PHANTOM V Fold is so powerful, with fine-tuned cameras that are maximized with excellent software.

PHANTOM V Fold exudes excellence as a sophisticated tool that excels in productivity and entertainment

TECNO delivers something special with the PHANTOM V Fold. It's a device that's sophisticated and manages to perfectly balance usability with productivity and entertainment. It's a reminder of what a truly inspiring product should be when it hits the market. Perhaps what might come as a surprise for some is that this is the brand's first foldable release, and getting so much right just goes to show how much care is put into making this product what it is. The PHANTOM V Fold provides excellent examples of why a platform like this should exist and gives more hope not only to foldable smartphones as a whole, but also the TECNO brand and its future products.