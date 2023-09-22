Key Takeaways TECNO has launched its first clamshell-style smartphone, the Phantom V Flip, which is set to compete with Samsung and Motorola's foldable phones. It features a unique circular cover display that supports widgets and notifications.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip boasts a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a crease-less design and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is made with premium materials and has a high-end feel, with a lychee-pattern leather exterior.

The Phantom V Flip is equipped with impressive specs, including a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. It also features a powerful camera system, including a 64MP main camera and a 32MP selfie camera with autofocus. The phone supports fast charging and has a 4000mAh battery.

While everyone's talking about Apple's iPhone 15, TECNO has quietly introduced its first-ever clamshell-style smartphone, the Phantom V Flip. The new foldable from TECNO carries an affordable price tag and is ready to take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Motorola's Razr (2023).

Even though it's still early days, most clamshell-style foldable phones in 2023 seem to follow a similar design pattern — they all feature a rectangular cover screen that stretches across the front of the phone. But the Tecno Phantom V Flip is different. It features a 1.32-inch circular cover display — first of its kind — and this cover display supports widgets, notifications, and even can even be used as a viewfinder for taking selfies.

Unfolding the Tecno Phantom V Flip reveals a big 6.9-inch AMOLED display that supports 120Hz refresh rate and features FHD+ resolution. Tecno says the interior display is "crease-less," though we'll put this claim to the test in our upcoming full review. In terms of build quality, Tecno has used premium materials to give this folding smartphone a high-end feel. The smartphone features a premium lychee-pattern classic leather exterior and is available in Mystic Dawn or Iconic Black colors.

Tecno Phantom V Flip Dimensions 88.77 x 74.05 x 14.95mm (folded), 171.72 x 74.05 x 6.95mm (unfolded) Weight 194g Material Premium lychee-pattern classic leather Cover display 1.32-inch AMOLED, 466x466, 60Hz, 800 nits Interior display 6.9-inch AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz, 1000 nits SoC MediaTek Dimensity 8050 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Battery 4,000 mAh Ports USB-C Charge speed 45W wired charging Front camera 32MP (f/2.45) Main Camera 64MP RGBW (f/1.7) Wide-Angle Camera 13MP (f/2.2) with autofocus Colors Mystic Dawn, Iconic Black Operating System HiOS 13.5 (based on Android 13)

Tecno has cleverly used the ring around the circular cover screen. It features Phantom V Flip's dual-camera system, which includes a 64-megapixel main camera and a 13MP wide-angle camera. On the interior display, there's a 32MP selfie camera that offers auto-focus for selfies. Tecno is making bold claims about the Phantom V Flip's camera system, saying that it excels at capturing more light than ever before. The smartphone also uses Pixel Fusion Algorithm, delivering excellent low light photography.

The Phantom V Flip isn't short on specs either. It features MediaTek's Dimensity 8050 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Like other Tecno smartphones, Phantom V Flip features Extended Memory features that expands RAM up to 16GB. It features a 4000mAh cell, which is slightly bigger than the 3,700 mAh battery on the Z Flip 5. There's also support for 45W wired fast charging, allowing the phone to juice up from 0-50% in just 15 minutes.

Price and availability

Wondering about the price? In European markets, the Tecno Phantom V Flip comes in at €700. For Indian customers, it's available for INR 49,999, which is roughly equivalent to $600. As for the US and UK, there's no word on a launch yet. However, considering Tecno's absence in these markets, our expectations are low.

Stay tuned as we're gearing up for the full review of the Tecno Phantom V Flip very soon. Got questions or things you'd like to know about it? Feel free to drop your questions in the comments below!